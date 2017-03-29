Copperettes bringing Disney show to Ledger stage

Special to Leader-Press

From the Big Apple to Disney World, Copperettes captain Lauren Castañeda has had quite a high school dance career. Having been selected not just once but twice to dance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, performing at the happiest place on Earth is the perfect end to her travels as she prepares to hang up her boots after Saturday’s annual Spring Show, Dancing with Disney.

“Being able to experience the happiest place on earth was unforgettable, especially with my favorite people,” Castañeda said.

Over spring break, the dancers, chaperones and teacher and coach Samantha Selby traveled 18 hours by charter bus to Orlando and stayed at the Pop Century Hotel, one of Disney’s beautiful resorts.

“Our first day was spent at Animal Kingdom where the girls got to experience different shows and exciting rides including the Festival of the Lion King where we got to meet the cast back stage,” Selby said. “Later that evening, we performed our show at Disney Springs and showed off what Texas Drill Team girls do best, high kicks.”

The second day at Disney, the dance team took advantage of Disney Magic hours and had a full day Magic Kingdom where they met beautiful princesses and costumed characters, rode exciting rides, and ended the night with the iconic fireworks show. Wishes. The third day was spent at Hollywood Studios. More rides and shows were enjoyed throughout the day including the exciting Rockin’ Rollercoaster and the infamous Tower of Terror.

“Our last day started off with our leadership workshop where the girls honed their leadership skills, asked questions with our Disney Cast Members, and got to experience the ride, Soarin’,” Selby said. “After our workshop we enjoyed our last day at Epcot. There the girls experienced the World’s Showcase featuring many different countries from around the world. It was a truly unforgettable trip that we will not soon forget! We are very thankful that this trip was possible and look forward to what the future holds”

The former national champion dance team will take the performances it prepared for the stage at the happiest place on earth and bring them to the Lea Ledger stage for its Spring Show, Dancing with Disney, tonight and Saturday night.

Copperettes senior member Victoria Lawson had high expectations going to Disney and is excited about performing in the Spring Show.

“It was better than I could ever imagine,” she said. “Everywhere you look there's something to admire. It was an amazing lifetime experience.”

###

CCHS Copperettes Spring Show

If you go…

Theme: Dancing with Disney (feel free to wear your Mickey Mouse ears)

When: Friday, March, 31, and Saturday, April 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Lea Ledger Auditorium, 400 S. 25th Street, Copperas Cove

Cost: Presale tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for students. At the door, $10 adults, $5 students.