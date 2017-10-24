Copperas Cove voters to decide fate of city Proposition A

A rundown on the City of Copperas Cove Proposition A along with seven (7) propositions on the November 7, 2017 ballot

2017 City of Copperas Cove Proposition

Proposition A

“Authorizing the creation of the Copperas Cove Municipal Development District and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of three-eighths (3/8) percent for the purpose of financing development projects beneficial to the district.”

YES: A yes vote for this proposition would create a municipal development district (MDD) and authorize 3/8-cent of the city’s sales tax revenue to be used for financing development projects to include economic development and other projects for the MDD. The 3/8-cent sales tax is presently authorized by voters to fund the current Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

NO: A no vote on Proposition A would not authorize the creation of the MDD, nor the use of 3/8-cent of sales tax for financing the MDD projects.

2017 State of Texas Constitutional Propositions

Proposition 1

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization for less than the market value of the residence homestead and harmonizing certain related provisions of the Texas Constitution.”

A "yes" vote supports this amendment to allow the legislature to provide partially-disabled veterans or their surviving spouses with a property tax exemption equal to the percentage of their disability if the veteran's home was donated to him or her by a charity for less than market value.

A "no" vote opposes this amendment to allow the legislature to provide partially-disabled veterans or their surviving spouses with a property tax exemption equal to the percentage of their disability if the veteran's home was donated to him or her by a charity for less than market value.

Proposition 2

“The constitutional amendment to establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a borrower and removing certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan, establishing certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, changing certain options for the refinancing of home equity loans, changing the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit, and allowing home equity loans on agricultural homesteads.”

A "yes" vote supports this amendment to make changes to the home equity borrowing system in Texas. Changes include lowering the cap on home equity loan-related fees from 3 to 2 percent but excluding certain additional fees from counting towards this cap; allowing home equity loans against agricultural property; allowing the refinancing of a home equity loan with a purchase money loan; and allowing advances on a home equity line of credit as long as the principal amount remained below 80 percent of the fair market value of a borrower's house.

A "no" vote opposes this amendment to make changes to the home equity borrowing system in Texas. A no vote would keep the cap on home equity loan-related fees at 3 percent with no additional fees excluded from this cap; continue to prohibit home equity loans against non-dairy agricultural property; continue to prohibit the refinancing a home equity loan with a purchase money loan; and continue to prohibit additional advances on a home equity line of credit unless the principal was below 50 percent of the fair market value of a borrower's house.

Proposition 3

“The constitutional amendment limiting the service of certain officeholders appointed by the governor and confirmed by the senate after the expiration of the person’s term of office.”

A "yes" vote supports this amendment to provide that unsalaried officials appointed by the governor with consent of the Senate cannot be in office beyond the end of the legislative session following the expiration of their terms.

A "no" vote opposes this amendment to provide that unsalaried officials appointed by the governor with consent of the Senate cannot be in office beyond the end of the legislative session following the expiration of their terms.

Proposition 4

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to require a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state statute and authorizing the legislature to prescribe a waiting period before the court may enter a judgment holding the statute unconstitutional.”

A "yes" vote supports this amendment to allow the legislature to pass laws requiring courts to inform the state attorney general of a legal challenge to the constitutionality of a state law.

A "no" vote opposes this amendment to allow the legislature to pass laws requiring courts to inform the state attorney general of a legal challenge to the constitutionality of a state law.

Proposition 5

“The constitutional amendment on professional sports team charitable foundations conducting charitable raffles.:”

A "yes" vote supports this amendment to expand the definition of professional sports team for the purpose of deciding which charitable foundations are allowed to hold raffles.

A "no" vote opposes this amendment to expand the definition of professional sports team for the purpose of deciding which charitable foundations are allowed to hold raffles.

Proposition 6

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a first responder who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”

A "yes" vote supports this amendment to allow the legislature to provide a property tax exemption for the residence homes of surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.

A "no" vote opposes this amendment to allow the legislature to provide a property tax exemption for the residence homes of surviving spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty.

Proposition 7

“The constitutional amendment relating to legislative authority to permit credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes by lot to promote savings.”

A "yes" vote supports this amendment to authorize the legislature to allow banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to promote savings by offering their customers prizes drawn at random.

A "no" vote opposes this amendment to authorize the legislature to allow financial institutions to promote savings by offering their customers prizes drawn at random.