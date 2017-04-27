Copperas Cove seeking suspects in Walmart case

Special to Leader-Press

Copperas Cove Police are asking for the community’s support in identifying the male and female suspects who were involved in a Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information case on April 12, 2017 at Walmart, 2720 E. Bus. Hwy. 190.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident and would like to inform you that tips can be made anonymously through the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number (254)547-1111.

Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve this case and identify the offender. If you have information about this case or know the identity of the offender, Crime Stoppers needs your call today.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution. No one will ever ask your name.

Any information you may have on this case or about the offender(s) is very important. Call Crime Stoppers today at (254)547-1111 or submit a tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com.