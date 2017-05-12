Copperas Cove sales tax revenues up for May

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove will be receiving its sales tax rebate payment for May 2017 in the amount of $442,231.10, which is up 4.63 percent from the $422,658.28 the city received in May 2016, according to the monthly report released Wednesday from the office of state comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Total figures for 2017 show city sales tax revenues to be up 5.23 percent for the year at $1,890,213.40, compared to a total of $1,796,230.90 at the same time last year.

Gatesville’s sales tax rebates amount to $200,712.79, up 9.4 percent from last May’s amount of $183,450.79, and overall up 2.96 percent compared with 2016.

Killeen will be receiving $2,162,837.04, up 1.51 percent from last May at $2,130,636.75 and up 3.25 percent overall for 2017. Harker Heights saw a dip of 3.63 percent with rebates totaling $640,243.80, down from last May’s amount of $664,367.31. For 2017, Harker Heights’ sales tax revenue totals are down 1.8 percent for the year.

The city of Belton will receive $489,391.94 in sales tax revenue for the month, up 6.3 percent from the $460,352.58 it received in May 2016. Belton is up 0.96 percent overall for 2017, compared to 2016.

In Lampasas County, the city of Kempner is receiving $10,170.75 in sales tax revenue, down 18.49 percent from May 2016’s amount of $12,478.75. Kempner’s sales tax revenues are up 8.8 percent for 2017. The revenue for the city of Lampasas is up 4.23 percent from May 2016 from the $160,537.15 received last year with this month’s amount of $167,333.71. The city is up 1.8 percent overall for 2017.

The state of Texas is issuing $514.7 million in city sales tax rebates for May, up 1.9 percent from the May 2016. City sales tax rebates across the state are up 2.4 percent for the year.

Hegar will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $787.8 million in local sales tax allocations for May, 2.6 percent more than in May 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in March by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in January, February and March by quarterly filers.