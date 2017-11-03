Copperas Cove H-E-B launches Curbside program

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

H-E-B shoppers in Copperas Cove now have the option of shopping for groceries from home and picking them up at the store, without having to go inside its doors.

On Monday morning, H-E-B Curbside launched in Copperas Cove, with the store holding a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.

Charlene Greenwood is the manager of the Curbside service in Copperas Cove and explained how it works after the ribbon cutting.

“First, you make your list and place your order online at hebtoyou.com. You then schedule your pickup time. You can order as soon as four hours in advance. Then, you come pick up your groceries at the scheduled time and a partner will load them for you,” Greenwood said.

A customer’s first four Curbside orders are free, but after that, there will be a $4.95 per order charge.

Also, there is no minimum amount for an order, Greenwood said.

Curbside grocery selections are made between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. Customers can place orders anytime and can schedule orders up to 14 days in advance.

The Copperas Cove H-E-B has a staff of 13 partners who work in the Curbside department.

After a customer’s order is received, a partner takes a shopping cart and shops for the customer, picking up all the items on the customer’s list. This includes items to be weighed, like produce. The items are scanned and bagged, with each bag tagged with the customer’s order number. The Curbside area inside the store has its own freezers and refrigerators for those items that need to be kept frozen until pickup time. When the store receives notification that a customer is on site for pickup, the customer’s bags are picked up, scanned, then put into the cart and taken out to the vehicle. The ordering process does allow for substitutions in the event a particular product isn’t available.

“Every day we look for ways to enhance our customers’ shopping experience while staying committed to offering the highest quality products at everyday low prices,” said Johnny Mojica, H-E-B Community Coordinator. “H-E-B Curbside is another way we’re making grocery shopping even easier and more convenient for our customers in Central Texas.”

Stores across the state will continue to roll out the shopping feature for the rest of the year and into 2018.