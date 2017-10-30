Copperas Cove Bass Club fishes Coleto Creek Reservoir

By JACK JOHNSON

Special to the Leader-Press

VICTORIA - The Copperas Cove Bass Club held their quarterly two-day bass tournament over the weekend at Coleto Creek Reservoir near Victoria. The club was faced with a huge cold front that came through the area the day before dropping temperatures to near freezing and increasing wind speeds tremendously, especially when you factor in the wind chill. Due to the heavy rains in that area the lake was also up an addition two feet and stained really bad. These conditions made it extremely hard for the fishermen to locate and catch fish. Even though Coleto is considered a hot water reservoir, due to the power plant located on the lake, it was not warm this weekend.

Only ten fishermen braved the conditions in the hunt for the elusive bass. All 10 braved the above conditions and stuck it out for both days of fishing.

On Saturday, only four fishermen brought fish to the scales at weigh-in. Big bass for the day went to Johnny Hull, of Copperas Cove, with a 3-pound 6-ounce fish. Johnny also weighed in three other fish for a total weight of eight pounds even.

Steve Mallett, of Copperas Cove came in second with two fish weighing in at 3 lbs 6 oz.

David Keirsey, of Copperas Cove, came in third with two fish weighing in at 3 lbs 2 oz.

With the windy and cold conditions only one other competitor was able to way a fish and that was William McGuffey, of Lampasas County, with one bass weighing 1 lb 6 oz. The cold windy conditions made Saturday a miserable day of fishing for all that braved the weather.

Sunday’s weather was even colder with a starting temperature of 33 degrees. However, the wind had laid down a bit which significant reduces the wind chill factor. The stained water also played on the ability of the fishermen to catch fish. Ron Hitz, of Killeen, stated, “it was like fishing Chocolate Milk”.

On Sunday, Johnny Hull brought in the big fish of the day with a two-pound bass. He also weighed in one additional fish for a total weight of 3 lbs 2 oz.

Second place on Sunday was a tie between Bob George, of Copperas Cove, and Ron Hitz of Killeen with a fish apiece weighing in at 1 lb 12 oz. Like Saturday, William McGuffey weighed in one fish for 1 lb 6 oz.

Do not let anyone tell you that wind, weather, and cold fronts do not affect the fishing because Coleto is one of the hottest lakes in Texas and you can see by the weights the bass appeared to go into hibernation during the club’s tournament.

The overall winners are as follows:

First place overall went to Johnny Hull with a total weight of 11 lbs and 2 oz.

Second place overall went to Steve Mallet with a total weight of 3 lbs 6 oz.

Third place overall went to David Keirsey with a total weight of 3 lbs 2 oz.

The big fish overall goes to Johnny Hull with a 3 lb 6 oz bass.

Next month the Copperas Cove Bass Club is off to Lake Whitney for their one-day monthly tournament. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and the Club members can enjoy the next to the last tournament of the year.

If you are interested in joining a bass club, the Copperas Cove Bass Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at Lil’ Tex Restaurant in downtown Copperas Cove at 7 p.m. each night. Come join in the fun!