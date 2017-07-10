Connor Hedge to be remembered with toy drive

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

It has been one year since Connor Hedge, a five-year-old House Creek Elementary student, passed away after a long battle against neuroblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

Last July 16, Connor’s family hosted a birthday party at his school to celebrate his life. At that event, open to his fellow students and the entire community, a celebration took place with fun, games, food and more.

This Sunday, July 16 from 5-7 p.m., Connor’s family is hosting a toy drive and celebration to commemorate what would have been his seventh birthday. It will be held at MAKS Family Fun Center, located at 14859 E. Highway 190, west of Copperas Cove.

“We are providing pizza and drinks and in return, we ask that you bring a new, unwrapped toy (any age is fine) or a monetary donation to be donated to the pediatric oncology patients at Cook Children’s Hospital and Dell Children’s Hospital where Connor was treated,” Kristen Hedge, Connor’s mother, announced on the party’s event page on Facebook. “Monetary donations will help the kiddos that are inpatient at Cook’s build a new Build-A-Bear there in the hospital. This was what Connor ALWAYS did when he would go inpatient there. These donations will certainly bring smiles to very sick kids.”

Hedge added that pizza, drink, and cake are “on us,” but “not the games.”

“A huge ‘Thank You’ to MAKS for donating the room for the party,” Hedge stated. “Please come out and have some fun, play games and ride the go-karts.”