Congressman’s aide among those injured in shooting

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

A lone gunman opened fire on Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va. during a baseball practice for the Republican baseball team, coached by Congressman Roger Williams.

One of Williams’ staffers, Zack Barth, was shot and wounded during the attack but is expected to make a full recovery.

Williams held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, during which he talked about the incident and took questions.

“Zack Barth, who works for me, was shot while he was retrieving balls in the outfield. When I got into the dugout, it wasn’t 10 seconds and we landed in each other’s arms. He held me, I held him,” Williams said. “Jeff flake took his belt off and made a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.”

Williams said that about 60 shots were fired in all.

Others shot and wounded during the attack included Republican Majority whip Steve Scalise and a Tyson Foods lobbyist, Matt Mika; and two capitol police officers, Crystal Greiner and David Bailey.

Williams first lauded the efforts of officers Greiner and Bailey, who returned fire when the shooting began. He credited them with the fact that more weren’t wounded or killed.

“There could have easily been 25 deaths or more today. I think we had about 25 team players and 15 staff,” Williams said. “But officers Greiner and Bailey prevented that, and my family and I will be forever grateful…The thin blue line held today and law enforcement officers everywhere should be proud.”

He described where he was when the shooting began, and how he took a dive approximately seven feet down into a nearby dugout where other colleagues also took refuge. He said at the first shot, he believed it was a car backfiring.

Williams, who appeared on crutches for the press conference, downplayed the injury to his ankle and foot that he sustained while diving into the dugout, and said that after the Congress baseball game on Thursday evening, he would return to Texas on Friday to have his physician examine his leg.

“Some of us are on the injured reserve list, right now,” Williams said when questioned if Thursday’s game would go on. “We will get there early on Thursday, have a prayer service or something, and play baseball. I’ll be the one coaching third base in crutches.”

He said they discussed if the charity baseball game should go on as scheduled. “They win. if we give in. America doesn’t give out. America doesn’t give in. If we don’t play this baseball game and go home, they win.”

Williams again alluded to the capitol police officers who stepped up.

“I represent Fort Hood, and they teach our military to take a step forward, not a step back when you’re in combat. These guys and gals did it.

“It’s an emotional day; you think about your family; you think about your friends. You think about being in that position. It’s emotional.”

When asked if he thinks that members of Congress should have extra protection, Williams responded that he recognizes the United States has an “open government” and that people should still have access to their Congressmen who represent them. However, a look should be given to security in large groups of elected officials, such as at the gatherings held every morning for baseball practice.

Williams represents Texas’ District 25, which includes Copperas Cove and Coryell County. On Wednesday, the Coryell County Republican Party gave a statement about the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Congressman Scalise and others that were wounded by a cowardly act of terror this morning while practicing for the Congressional baseball game. Our own Congressman Roger Williams has coached the House GOP team and was there this morning during the shooting. He was not injured by the shooter. We must keep all involved in prayers and keep our nation in prayer that this is not the new norm in American political culture.”

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill. was shot by capitol police and died Wednesday as a result of his injuries.