City sales tax revenues stall for April

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The state comptroller’s office has released its sales tax revenue report for the month of April, and the city of Copperas Cove will be seeing a slightly lower check compared to April 2016.

Copperas Cove will receive a sales tax rebate for $329,400.55, which is down 0.08 percent from the $329,669.04 it received in April 2016, according to the monthly report released Wednesday by state comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Sales tax revenue overall for the city in 2017 is still up at 5.41 percent at $1,447,982.30, compared to the $1,373,572.62 the city had received by this time last year.

Gatesville’s sales tax rebate amounts to $151,768.97, up 0.85 percent from last April’s $150,479.87 and overall up 1.14 percent compared to 2016.

The city of Kempner is receiving $12,900.18 in sales tax rebates, an increase of 23.27 percent from the $10,464.88 it received in April 2016. Overall, Kempner is up 16.86 percent for 2017. The city of Lampasas is down 5.49 percent from April 2016, receiving $128,451.81 compared to last April’s amount of $135,918.93.

Killeen’s sales tax revenue amount for the month is $1,740,980.45, up 0.11 percent from last April’s $1,739,052.16, and up 3.78 percent overall for 2017.

Harker Heights saw a decrease in sales tax revenue, down 2.51 percent with rebates totaling $475,844.39, compared to last April’s $488,129.16. Harker Heights’ totals are down 1.24 percent for 2017. Belton will receive $342,072.55 in sales tax rebates, down 3.52 percent from the $354,554.11 it received in April 2016. Belton is percent for 2017.

Hegar’s office will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $620.2 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 4.9 percent more than in April 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.

The state of Texas is issuing $397,846,038.48 in sales tax rebates to cities, up 2.8 percent from the $386,995,058.81 it issued in April 2017. City sales tax rebates across the state are increased 2.59 percent for 2017 overall.