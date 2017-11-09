City sales tax revenue continues upward surge for November

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The state comptroller’s office released its sales tax revenue report on Wednesday, and the city of of Copperas Cove’s monthly revenue has risen by 0.38 percent compared to last November.

The city’s sales tax rebate check for November is $ $420,941.26, up from the $392,205.40 it received in November 2016.

Sales tax revenue overall for the city in 2017 continues its upward trend of 7.87 percent higher compared to 2016, totaling $4,204,647.44 compared to the $3,899,153.36 the city had received by this time last year.

The city of Gatesville’s sales tax rebate is $196,623.75, up 14.34 percent from last November’s $171,961.27 and overall up 6.78 percent compared to this time in 2016.

The city of Lampasas is receiving $149,383.24 for November, up 2.27 percent compared to November 2016. Overall for 2017 thus far, Lampasas is up 1.87 percent, with $1,637,260.05 being received by the city.

Kempner is receiving $9,955.26 in sales tax rebates, down 9.52 percent from the $11,003.57 received last November. Kempner’s sales tax revenue is down 7.03 percent for 2017 compared to 2016.

In Bell County, Killeen’s sales tax revenue amounts to $2,072,657.78 for the month, up 7.96 percent from last November and overall up 3.39 percent for 2017.

Harker Heights saw a decrease of 0.19 percent with revenue totaling $606,173.06 for the month. For 2017, Harker Heights’ sales tax revenue total is down 0.42 percent. Belton will receive $471,230.50 in sales tax revenue, up 1.40 percent compared to November 2016. Belton is up 3.99 percent overall for 2017.

Across Texas, cities are receiving a total of $471,230.50, with revenues up 4.34 percent compared to November 2016’s sales tax revenue disbursements. For 2017, sales tax revenue in Texas cities are up 3.10 percent.

These sales tax allocations are based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly, and sales made in July, August and September by quarterly filers.

November sales tax payments to area cities

Percentages reflect a monthly increase or decrease compared to November 2016