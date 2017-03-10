City sales tax revenue continues to rise

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The state comptroller’s office released its sales tax revenue report on Wednesday, and the city of Copperas Cove is receiving 4.64 percent more this month than it did in March 2016.

The city’s sales tax rebate for March is $313,391.29, up from the $299,473.65 it received in March 2016, according to the monthly report.

Sales tax revenue overall for Copperas Cove in 2017 is up 7.15 percent at $1,118,581.75, compared to the $1,043,903.58 received as of this time last year.

The city of Gatesville’s sales tax revenue amounts to $144,935.01, up 4.35 percent from last year’s amount of $138,883.35 and overall up 1.23 percent compared to 2016.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $619.7 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 5.8 percent more than in March 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

The city of Kempner is receiving $11,929.43 in sales tax rebates, up a whopping 19.9 percent from $9,948.86 received for March 2016. Kempner is up 14.75 percent for 2017 compared to 2016. The rebate amount for the city of Lampasas is up 0.95 percent from March 2016, with the city receiving $126,550.57 compared to last March’s $125,356.03.

Killeen’s sales tax rebate this month is $1,656,058.92, up 7.78 percent from last March’s $1,536,433.78 and up 4.96 percent overall for 2016.

Harker Heights saw an decrease of 3.54 percent and will receive $436,287.46, down from last March’s amount of $452,333.44. For 2017, Harker Heights’ sales tax revenue totals are down 0.88 percent. Belton received $356,202.95 in sales tax rebates, up 0.59 percent from the $354,113.05 the city received in March 2016. Belton is up 0.23 percent for 2017.

The state of Texas is issuing $381,166,977.96 in city sales tax rebates for March, down 0.09 percent compared to the $381,531,250.57 it issued for March 2016. City sales tax revenue across the state is overall up 2.5 percent for 2017.

