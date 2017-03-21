City receives several offers on Saddle Club property location

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Ryan Haverlah, the city’s budget director and assistant to the city manager, is bringing a resolution to the Copperas Cove City Council tonight, that of declaring its property on Boys Ranch Road as surplus and to authorize City Manager Andrea Gardner to complete the sale of property on the northern right-of-way of Boys Ranch Road, east of Deer Trail.

Back in September 2016, the council declared that property to be sold and designated Jack Smith with Donlie McMullin real estate as the broker for the property. According to the agenda, Smith has received several offers on the property. The amounts of those offers and the number of offers weren’t listed on the agenda item. The property consists of approximately 15.744 acres and is presently leased by the Copperas Cove Saddle Club.

Haverlah is also presenting a resolution to the council for approval this evening, that of submitting a grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture to use the $210,000 in the city’s revolving loan fund for a Texas Community Development Block Grant. If approved by the TDA, the city could use those funds for a downtown revitalization program in the area of South Main Street from Avenue D to Avenue E. The total of that proposed project, including design, would cost an estimated $327,900.

