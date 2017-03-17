City to mark 138th birthday next week

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The City of Copperas Cove turns 138 years old this month, and will celebrate with two annual events that are free and open to the public next week.

The first event is the State of the City luncheon and address starts at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

During the State of the City Address, City Manager Andrea Gardner will give an overview of what’s taken place in the city during the past year, as well as inform citizens of what to look for in the future.

Lunch will be provided by C&H Hawaiian Grill, with the event being sponsored by primary sponsors BSP Engineers, Chick-fil-A, Cinergy Cinemas, Clear Creek Meadows Apartments, Shawn Camp Insurance; associate sponsors H-E-B Plus! And The Daisy; and auxiliary sponsors including Atmos Energy, Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects, C&C Sporting Goods, Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Freese and Nichols, Marksmen Farms, Mid-Tex Paint & Body, Miller Uniforms and Emblems, and Susan Ross.

After lunch and the address, the city’s birthday will be celebrated.

Reservations are required for lunch. To make reservations, contact Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-4221.

Later that afternoon, citizensare also invited to return to the Copperas Cove Civic Center for Meet the City” event, which goes from 4-6 p.m.

This year’s theme is “The Wizard of Oz” and children are encouraged to wear their best themed attire for the costume contest.

Activities will include interactive tables highlighting city departments and operations, with games and prizes. City equipment will also be on display. The Copperas Cove Independent School District will have also have an interactive booth. Citizens will have the chance to ask questions and learn about the city’s operations, as many of the department heads and employees will be at the booths.