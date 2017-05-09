City kicks off weekly Farmer’s Market

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove City Park was the setting for the first day of the weekly Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market, held by the city’s Tourism Department.

The vendor lineup, though small, had a variety of items like skin care creams and lotions by Skicare Dreams, Holman’s Veggies and More offering a cornucopia of Cove-grown vegetables and local honey, Crystal Hampton offering hand-crocheted bags and more.

Heide Holman with Holman’s Farm is an experienced farmer’s market vendor. She said she usually operates Holman’s stand at the Killeen Farmer’s Market. On Thursday afternoon, she and her husband both operated the booth at City Park. Curtis Holman is also usually found at the farmer’s market at VFW Post 8577, but he said that site doesn’t open until Saturday, May 20.

Parks & Recreation Director Joe Brown shared how he thought Thursday’s first day unfolded.

“Wow, I couldn’t be any more pleased with how it went and the work that our staff has placed into this thus far,” said Brown. “With Sarah (Rodriguez) vacating her position, Ashley Borchers has encumbered this event and has done a terrific job putting it all together. We had 422 people attend with seven vendors.”

Brown said the department has already been contacted by various new applicants on Friday morning.

Each week, the market will also feature a community booth. On Thursday, one of the Parks & Recreation Department’s newest service providers, Roaming Yogi, had a spot to highlight its services.

Roaming Yogi will start offering yoga classes through the Parks & Rec Department the week of May 22.

Vendor forms can be found at the department’s website located at www.copperascovetx.gov/parks.

Categories of vendors include artisan and craft vendors, food vendors to include farmer and prepared foods, as well as specialty vendors. Specialty vendors are considered on a case-by-case basis and will be reviewed and approved by the Copperas Cove Farmers Market coordinator. A limit of two specialty vendors is allowed per market day. Vendor spots for crafts and artisans are limited to three per market day, and direct sales businesses and organizations are not eligible for artisan and craft vendor spots.

Brown said he looks forward to the market growing and proving to be sustainable, creating and establishing commerce and quality of life for citizens and region.

“With our new Tourism and Information Coordinator starting Monday, we are excited to pass the success/plan as we will continue to move this in the right direction,” Brown said. Sarah Rodriguez left the position of Tourism Coordinator, but Heather Bryan started on Monday this week.

The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market is held every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and will run through October 26. There will be no Farmer’s Market on May 18 during Rabbit Fest.