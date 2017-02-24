City implementing mandatory water restrictions

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, Copperas Cove residents will need to watch their water usage due to the city’s 18-inch water transmission line being taken out of service through Thursday, March 2.

The water lines are being relocated as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s FM 116 road widening project which runs approximately 0.7 mile, from the intersection of Avenue B to Anderson Lane.

“In preparation for this relocation, as we did not know exactly when it would occur, the city previously entered into Stage 4 of the Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan on June 7, 2016 with Resolution No. 2016-25,” Kevin Keller, the city’s public information officer, stated in a Feb. 17 press release.

Come Monday, that water conservation will be mandatory, according to the press release.

“The Stage 4 water restrictions will be aggressively monitored during this four-day time frame and strictly enforced. All citizens are encouraged to review and be familiar with the Stage 4 restrictions.”

Per the city’s water conservation and drought contingency plan, Stage 4 restrictions include using water resources “sparingly” for matters such as personal consumption and hygiene. The watering of lawns and/or irrigation of landscaped areas is absolutely prohibited, unless reclaimed water is used. Washing any motor or other vehicles is prohibited, as is the washing down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, or other hard surfaces.

Also, all restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons except upon request.

Citations given during the mandatory enforcement period could range from $100 to $1,000 for anyone who “knowingly or intentionally allows the use of water in violation of the City of Copperas Cove’s Water Conservation Plan.” Such violations are considered a class C misdemeanor, with violations to be strictly enforced.

Keller said that notification will be provided when the Stage 4 restrictions are rescinded, with updates being posted on both the city’s website, www.copperascovetx.gov and Facebook pages.

Questions or concerns should be directed to any of the following to include Kevin Keller, kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or (254)547-4221; Michael Cleghorn, Public Works Director, mcleghorn@copperascovetx.gov or (254)547-0751; Daniel Hawbecker, Water Superintendent, dhawbecker@copperascovetx.gov or (254)547-2416.

The widening project was started by TxDOT in July of 2016 and is scheduled to be completed by fall 2017, said Ken Roberts, public information officer for TxDOT’s Waco District. The project adds a continuous left turn lane along with adding safety-end-treatments to culvert ends at cross drainage locations under the roadway and adjoining private driveways.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Copperas%20Cove%20Leader-PressID141/