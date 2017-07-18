City council to discuss expanding school zone speed limits

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

As part of its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, the Copperas Cove city council will discuss and take action on whether or not to expand the school zone speed limits for Clements-Parsons Elementary School. The proposed change would extend the school zone along Risen Star Lane from Nathan Drive to 180 feet southeast of Jonathon Drive.

The council will also consider and act upon whether or not to direct the city attorney to draft a proposition for the November 2017 ballot that will present voters with a proposition to disestablish the present Type “A” Economic Development Corporation and establish a Municipal Development District within the City of Copperas Cove.

A request for payments for professional services provided by the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance (HOTDA) is also up for action this evening, for the final two quarterly payments for fiscal year 2017. The amount for the two quarterly payments is $8,500.

Also on the agenda for this evening is a resolution for approval that would oppose a proposed rate increase to city residential customers by Oncor Electric delivery.

A previously tabled request for a professional services agreement with Utility Engineering Group, PLLC in the amount of $58,500 to complete three domestic wastewater discharge permit renewals for the city’s wastewater treatment plants is up for approval again this evening.

Two agreements between the Hill Country Community Action Association and the City of Copperas Cove are up for a vote this evening, the first for an agreement for operation of the federally funded Head Start Program in Copperas Cove, and the second being an agreement for leasing buildings located at 1008 North Dr. and 1012 North Dr., along with 1202 W. Ave. B.

City Planner Charlotte Hitchman is bringing a Complete Streets Policy for the city of Copperas Cove to the council for adoption this evening.

In report items, the council will hear a report about Prepared for Life’s Lemonade Day program activities for 2017. The council also has an executive session slated for tonight, during which it will discuss the city manager.

A time of citizens’ forum is available at the start of the meeting. Prior to the meeting, the council will hold a workshop at 5 p.m. to discuss amending the city’s subdivision regulations. The workshop and meeting will be held at the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, located at 210 S. 1st St.