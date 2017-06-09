City’s sales tax revenue continues to climb

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove’s sales tax revenues have continued to climb for yet another month in 2017, with the city set to receive $345,956.19, up 6.98 percent when compared to the $323,357.47 the city received in June 2016.

Overall for 2017, the city’s sales tax revenue is also up 5.5 percent, with a tally of $2,236,169.59 compared to the $2,119,588.37 it had received as of June 2016.

The city of Gatesville will receive $164,879.01, up 6.14 percent from last June’s amount of $155,329.11 and overall up 3.46 percent from 2016.

The city of Kempner is receiving $8,701.26 down 29.02 percent compared to the $12,259.48 it received in June 2016. Kempner is up 1.88 percent for 2017 compared to 2016. The sales tax revenue for the city of Lampasas for June 2017 is up 3.1 percent at $137,492.68, compared to last June’s $133,347.29.

Killeen’s sales tax revenue amounts to $1,733,778.70, up 3.4 percent from last June’s $1,676,713.91 and is up 3.28 percent overall for 2017.

Harker Heights’ sales tax revenue is up 5.45 percent for the month, with its sales tax rebate check this totaling $495,842.77, compared to last June’s $470,206.42. For 2017, Harker Heights’ sales tax revenues are down 0.77 percent compared to 2016. Belton will receive a check for $358,919.85, which is up 7.08 percent from the $335,186.22 the city received in June 2016. Belton’s sales tax revenue is up 1.83 percent overall for 2017.

In his monthly statement, Hegar said he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $640 million in local sales tax allocations for June, 3.6 percent more than in June 2016. These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.

“The cities of Round Rock, Frisco, San Antonio, Midland and Odessa saw noticeable increases in sales tax allocations,” Hegar said. “The cities of Houston and Austin saw small decreases.”

The state of Texas is issuing $415.2 million in sales tax revenue allocations to cities, up 2.7 percent compared to June 2016. City sales tax revenues across the state are overall increased 2.5 percent for the year.