Citizens Police Academy holds class

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The 31st session of the Copperas Cove Citizens Police Academy kicked off Thursday evening in the community room of the Copperas Cove Police Department.

The free 10-week course is led by Sgt. Martin Ruiz, the department’s community services officer, with other officers taking turns leading classes on traffic stops, crime scene investigation, SWAT team, narcotics and more.

About 17 residents have signed up to take the course, which offers an in-depth look at the department and also gives participants a chance to ask questions of the officers and get answers.

