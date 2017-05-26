Cinergy Entertainment announces Memorial Day weekend fun

Special to Leader-Press

Cinergy Entertainment is celebrating the Memorial Day weekend and the completion of its all-new luxury recliner seating with a radio remote featuring DJ Rowdy Sharp from radio station 105.5 on Saturday, May 27 from 3-5p.m. During the radio remote, guests can take their picture with a Jack Sparrow look-a-like to celebrate the new movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales or spin the prize wheel to win movie memorabilia, laser tag passes, game cards, popcorn, and more.

Cinergy will also feature a balloon artist creating fun pirate hats and swords for the kids.

“We are so excited to announce the completion of our new luxury recliner chairs that we decided to throw a party,” stated Traci Hoey, Cinergy’s Director of Marketing and Sales.

In addition to Saturday’s festivities, Cinergy will offer a Memorial Day special on Monday, May 29 for all active and retired military personnel, as well as first responders, giving away $10 game cards to the first 400 people.

“We at Cinergy are grateful for our military and first responders. They risk their lives and help save lives daily, and we want to show our gratitude and appreciation by offering them a game card for some fun,” stated Jeffrey Benson, Cinergy’s CEO.