Children go on safari at the public library

By PAMELA GRANT

Cove Leader-Press

Even though you might be small, even though you might be young, you are still capable of great things. You are meant to soar like an eagle.

These positive messages for self-empowerment were some of the key lessons that Elizabeth Kahura hoped to get across with her African Safari Program on Thursday at the Copperas Cove Public Library. The program was part of the Copperas Cove Public Library’s ongoing Summer Reading Program.

Participants learned a lot about African culture. They learned a little Swahili—for example, saying “Jambo” is a popular Swahili greeting). Kahura also taught them the Swahili words for many different African animals.

The children also had the opportunity to play several traditional African instruments. During the show, they listened and danced to traditional music. They even watched a puppet show with a powerful, positive message.

“It’s mostly about self-empowerment,” said Kahura. One of her big messages was “Good choices. Good things.”

She encouraged them to stand tall, and to get back up if you fall. She told them that even if they are young, they can be very helpful. She asked them to clean up after themselves and to make good choices.

During her show, Kahura used puppets to encourage the children never to underestimate themselves.

“It was funny and awesome,” said Kyan Ramos (9). “I learned if you’re small, you can do big things.”

The story began with a rabbit, or sungura, whose house had been invaded by a “great, big, animal.” The rabbit sought help from some of Africa’s biggest animals, a rhinoceros (kifura), lion (simba), giraffe (twiga), and more. But none of the big animals could help, so the rabbit asked her friend, a frog (chura), for help.

Although the frog was small, he was smart, and he was able to successfully oust the mystery intruder—a cricket.

“I loved it! I loved the way she incorporated the puppets into the storytelling. How she had activities for the kids…It was wonderful,” said Beverly McNair, who brought her daughter Naima McNair (11) to the presentation. “The languages were great. They’re gaining knowledge.”

The Summer Reading Program continues today with the Teen Group learning how to build a terrarium. The class begins at 2 p.m. On Wednesday, starting at 2 p.m., the Copperas Cove Fire and Police Departments will teach children ages 5 to 11 how to build a safer world. On Thursday, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., the library will have presentations of the David Gish Magic Show.

All of the library’s Summer Reading Program events and activities are free to the public.