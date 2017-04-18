Chick-fil-A holds a Build-A-Stand for Lemonade Day

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

Chick-Fil-A in Copperas Cove was the place to be on Saturday as local kids had the opportunity to learn how to build their own lemonade stand and compete in a lemon-squeezing contest for Chick-fil-A gift cards.

They also entered into a drawing to win the lemonade stand that was built during the event by Danny Smith of Ace Hardware.

This event is part of the Lemonade Day-Greater Killeen and Fort Hood program for 2017.

This is the third year Chick-fil-A has been a sponsor of the event, said Stephen Kennedy, owner of the Copperas Cove store.

“This is an opportunity for any way that we can teach kids to learn responsibility, and it gives us an opportunity to work with a great partner like Ace Hardware,” Kennedy said. “It gives the kids the opportunity to be proud of something, by working hard, and doing it on their own.”

The event taught kids and their parents how to build their own lemonade stands. Danny Smith from Ace Hardware showed them each step of the process. At the end of the workshop, each child was given a voucher to pick up pallets at Ace Hardware to build their stand.

“It is great for Ace Hardware to help a partner like Stephen Kennedy and Chick fil-A Copperas Cove with an event like this showing kids how to build their own stand,” Smith said.

When the event concluded, Riley Waters won the lemonade stand that Smith had built during the workshop.

Benjamin Cunningham is a 5-year-old kindergartner who came to event with his dad, Trae. He said that he loves lemonade, and wanted to come to the event to squeeze lemons and learn how to build his stand. Benjamin’s lemonade came in third place for the best-tasting lemonade contest. Benjamin said part of the money that he makes on Lemonade Day will be donated to the police department.

Emily Timm won the best tasting lemonade contest on Saturday. She said she won because she put the right amount of sugar, and she is ready for Lemonade Day 2017.

“This event was an opportunity for people to come out, have fun, and learn about lemonade stands,” said Charlotte Heinze, marketing director for Chick-fil-A Copperas Cove adds that it is awesome that Chick-Fil-A sponsors this event each year. “It shows the community that we are engaged with them and that we are willing to work with them. Giving back to the community is very important to Chick fil-A Copperas Cove. It is great that a local business like ours can show the Cove community that we care.” Charlotte is also a teacher at Copperas Cove High School and DECA program coordinator at the campus. DECA teaches high school students about business and entrepreneurship. Several members of DECA assisted with the event on Saturday.

Sean Adams has been a member of DECA for two years and is a senior at Copperas Cove High School.

“It is great that we can teach kids at younger age about entrepreneurship, it will prepare them for the future.” Sean will be attending New Mexico State University in the fall.

Jaydon Dilling is in his first year with the DECA Program, and is a senior at Copperas Cove High School.

“It gives me a good feeling about myself, because I am helping teach these kids about business, and entrepreneurship, and doing so with something that kids can relate to like lemonade.”

Lemonade Day 2017 for Copperas Cove will be held on Saturday, May 6.