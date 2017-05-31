Chamber releases summer event schedule

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Thursday afternoon, the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce held its monthly mixer at Frames & Things in Cove Terrace Shopping Center, and its staff shared about the group’s upcoming summer events.

An annual event, the Summer Run To Fun 5K is set for Saturday, June 17 at 8 a.m. The chip-timed event begins and ends in Copperas Cove’s South Park and winds through the nearby neighborhood. In addition to the run/walk, there will be face painting, snow cones, and event participants will be able to take a dip in the South Park pool after the event.

Jennifer Flood, the chamber’s finance manager, said there is a need for sponsorships for the event t-shirts. The sponsorships are $250 for the smaller spots on the shirt, and the larger sponsorship for the shirt is $3,000.

The month of June will also see the return of the gathering of Young Professionals in Copperas Cove.

Jennifer Flood, the chamber’s finance manager, said the Young Professionals group is open to anyone ages 25 to 40.

Starting June 8, the Young Professionals will meet for a Sip & Social at 6 p.m. at Bella Sera Italian Restaurant, with a meeting set for Friday, July 13 as well.

Chamber Ambassador Marsha Siler said the group is also “of heart” and the meetings are open to those “young at heart.”

On the fourth Friday morning of the month, the Young Professionals will have breakfast at Lil’ Tex, with those meetings starting at 7:45 a.m. For the June 23 breakfast, Diane Drussell, director of business retention for the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation, will talk about “What’s Going on in Copperas Cove? New Business and Business Growth.” At the July 28 breakfast, Ira Brand with Brand Allstate will talk about “Leadership and Community Service.”

At Thursday’s mixer, Flood announced the newest chamber of commerce members, to include Texas Discount Automotive, Ches’s Restaurant, and the Five Hills Art Guild. The next mixer will be held June 22 at Unwind!.