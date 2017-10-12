Central Texas College Speech Team wins season opener

Special to the HHES

The Central Texas College (CTC) Speech and Debate team earned community college champion honors at the 45th annual Southwest Baptist University season opening tournament in Bolivar, Missouri earlier this month. The tournament featured 27 teams including four-year schools such as the University of Southern California, the University of Missouri and the University of Oklahoma. CTC was one of eleven community colleges in the tournament. CTC earned 119 points during the competition to win the community college title. Overall, CTC finished in fifth place.

Individually, the debate duo of Jeff Jackson, freshman, and De’Ja Higgins, sophomore, advanced to the final round of debate against the University of Missouri. After a two-hour deliberation between the judges, Higgins and Jackson lost the final round on a 2-1 split decision and finished in second place. Higgins also earned fifth place in Interpretive Duo with her partner Nathan Van Zant, freshman.

Van Zant finished fifth in Communication Analysis and also earned top novice honors in the event. Freshman Aaron Thomas took sixth place in After Dinner Speaking and also received top novice honors. Freshman Katie Weaver finished fifth in the Lincoln Douglas Debate event from a pool of 79 competitors.

The CTC Speech and Debate team will continue its season at the Carl Albert Invitational in Oklahoma, October 27-29.