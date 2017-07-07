CCPD reports quiet 4th for fireworks, businesses burglarized

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Although Tuesday night’s local celebrations of the 4th of July resulted in a quiet evening for the Copperas Cove Police Department, early Wednesday morning reports of burglaries of local businesses are keeping the department busy.

“This year it was actually the quietest we’ve had so far; we had several calls. But right after 11:00, it seemed like it all went away,” said Sgt. Martin Ruiz with the Copperas Cove Police Department.

However, on July 4 there were several vehicle break-ins in the Turkey Creek area, in the vicinities of Morning Dove Trail, Hawk Trail, Bluebird Trail, and Sparrow Trail, with a total of seven reports and thefts totaling $260.

Then in the early-morning hours of July 5, no fewer than five businesses were broken into, Ruiz said.

“There were people going around breaking windows of businesses,” Ruiz said. “Two of the businesses, entire cash registers were stolen. I guess they didn’t see anything they wanted at the others, so they just left.”

Wednesday morning burglary reports released by the police department are as follows: 4:27 a.m., German Imbiss, 302 S. 1st St., glass door damaged, $300 value; 5:02 a.m., Cove Cleaners, 1604 E. Bus. 190, window damaged and cash register stolen, $700 value; 7:46 a.m., Wigs Plus, 1531 E. Bus. 190, glass doors damaged, $250 value; 7:58 a.m., Babies ‘N Things, 111 E. Ave. E, glass door damaged and cash register stolen, $250 value; and 8:17 a.m., attempted burglary at Redman Service Co. 1525 E. Bus. 190, glass door damaged, $250 value.

Ruiz said they are continuing to investigate and he believe that the German Imbiss restaurant, is at least one of the businesses with security cameras.