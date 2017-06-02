CCISD’s free summer breakfast and lunch program starts next week

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Independent School District is opening several campuses starting next week for breakfast and lunch, offering free meals to those 18 years of age and under.

In addition to CCISD campuses offering meals, both Armed Services YMCA locations in Copperas Cove along with Southern Hills Baptist Church will be district feeding sites. Some sites serve both breakfast and lunch, and others will serve either breakfast or lunch only.

Breakfast locations and hours:

Fairview-Jewell Elementary, June 6-30, July 10-27, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Williams-Ledger Elementary, June 6-30, July 10-27, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

S.C. Lee Junior High, June 6-23, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Crossroads High School (Restricted Open), June 6-23, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Copperas Cove High School, June 6-23, 7:15-7:45 a.m.

ASYMCA City Park, June 6-30, July 10-27, 8-9 a.m.

Lunch locations and hours:

Fairview-Jewell Elementary, 11 a.m. - noon.

Williams-Ledger Elementary, 10:45 a.m. - noon.

S.C. Lee Junior High, 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Crossroads High School, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Copperas Cove High School, 11 a.m. – noon.

ASYMCA at City Park, 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

ASYMCA, 501 Clara Dr., lunch only June 6-30, July 10-27, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Southern Hills Baptist Church, 2920 S. F.M. 116, lunch only starting June 6, 11:30-12:30 p.m.

Adults, parents, grandparents are also welcome to have breakfast and/or lunch, with adult meal prices costing $2.50 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch at all locations. Crossroads High School is listed as a Restricted Open Site, meaning service is on a first come, first served basis.

Times and dates will be subject to change based on participation during the program.

The district’s summer breakfast and lunch menus will be posted at the Child Nutrition Department webpage at CCISD.com.

CCISD’s Child Nutrition Department is a self-sustaining operation which receives funds from the federal government’s National School Lunch Program. No funds from the district’s General Fund are used in the operation of the Child Nutrition Department. In addition to participating in the National School Lunch Program, CCISD also participates in the School Breakfast Program, both which are administrated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).