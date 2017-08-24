CCISD teachers get “fired up” for the new school year

By DAVID J. HARDIN

Cove Leader-Press

The Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School was filled to capacity on Monday morning as teachers, students, staff, administrators, and the CCISD Board of Trustees came together annual convocation to celebrate the start of another school year.

The theme for this year’s convocation was “All Fired Up for Student Success.”

Joan Manning, president of the CCISD Board of Trustees, addressed the crowd.

“Our district has a lot to be thankful for and it all starts with each and every one of you, and we hope that you have a wonderful year. Keep getting fired up.”

The morning took on an almost pep rally atmosphere whene Superintendent Joe Burns revved the crowd up by introducing all of the campuses one by one and everyone erupted in cheers when their school’s name was called.

“I want you to know from the bottom of my heart that I appreciate each and every one of you, and all of the children that you help,” said Burns. “You make a difference each and every day in the lives of students, and you do it because you care, you do it because you take time to listen and get to know those kids.”

Keynote speaker, motivational speaker and former teacher Aric Bostick then took the stage.

Bostick travels the country speaking to educational audiences and has spoken in front of more than a half million people.

During his speech, Bostic talked about his rough childhood, growing up with an emotionally and physically abusive mother. He shared that when he was six years old, his mother told him that she wanted to kill herself. His parents divorced, and his father was an alcoholic. In spite of those tough early years, he went on to “overcome his story” and have a successful career in education.

He talked about his time as a teacher and how he built a great relationships with his students, and how he got them motivated about everything that he was teaching, and helped them use that same motivation in their own personal lives.

In his classroom, he made sure his students connected with each other, whether it was giving each other a high five, or a special handshake. Bostic fostered a “get excited” mentality in his classroom.

“Copperas Cove ISD needs to be a team this year, because every single one you are a part of the team,” Bostick said., “These kids have done an amazing job for you, so how are you going to show up for them?”

Angela Murphy teaches first grade at Martin Walker Elementary school and talked about Monday’s program.

“This is the best convocation that I have ever been to, and this is my third one,” Murphy said. “Aric was very motivational because he knows where we are coming from because he used to be a teacher, and the energy that he had is what we really want to emulate in our classroom.”

Barbara Miller teaches kindergarten at House Creek Elementary School, and has been doing so for seven years.

“Aric’s energy was just amazing, because he is a real person, and spoke about real issues that we all face, and he told us to take care of ourselves so that we can be the best for our students.”

