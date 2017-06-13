CCISD to recommend principal for Martin Walker Elementary

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Independent School District plans to have a selection for principal of Martin Walker Elementary School to present to the CCISD board of trustees at tonight’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., at the CCISD Administration board room located at 703 W. Ave. D.

According to the meeting agenda, the district conducted interviews on Monday and intends to name a recommendation in time for either the Monday noon workshop or tonight’s meeting. The individual will replace Amanda Crawley, who is the new principal for Copperas Cove Junior High School.

The board is also being asked to approve competitive sealed proposals as the method to contract for the new district transportation facility. The Architect’s Opinion of Probable Cost for this project is $4.441 million, which also includes $282,000 in contingency money.

A purchase of more than $25,000 is up for approval this evening, that of two technology carts and 40 computers for Copperas Cove High School, totaling $40,505.98. The budgeted funding for the purchase comes from DODEA I grant funds.

Administration is also presenting a requested calendar change for the 2017-2018 school year. The calendar which the board approved in February had listed Feb. 12, 2018 as a holiday. The requested change would move that holiday to Feb. 19, 2018. The calendar provides students 76,200 minutes of instruction based on a 7-1/2-hour instructional day, 400 minutes over the state’s new requirement of 75,600 minutes.

The district is seeking approval for Impact Aid-related travel for the upcoming school year, estimated to cost about $25,000 for board and staff to travel to both the Spring and Fall conferences in Washington, D.C. for the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools; the TAFIS board meeting in San Antonio; and the NCIS board meeting in Washington, D.C. The district received a little more than $5 million Impact Aid during the 2016-2017 school year.

Also at tonight’s meeting, the district will be recognizing Cinergy Cinemas; Bryan Hogue of Williams/Ledger Elementary, the Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day Teacher of the Year; CCHS JROTC Cadet Donovan Ritchie as the top CCHS school organization reporter; and retiring staff members Susan Owens, Randy Troub, Sandra Burchett and Lois Lidard.