CCISD online registration for K-12 starts Monday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Parents with students returning to Copperas Cove ISD for the upcoming school year, set to begin on August 28.

Parents of students in grades K-12 who are returning to CCISD can get a jump ahead by preregistering online starting Monday, July 24.

The website to access online registration is via Family Access on the CCISD website, which can be reached by going to www.CCISD.com, then selecting “For Parents”, followed by “Student Registration and Transfers”, then “Family Access.”

There are links for assistance with Login IDs and passwords.

Those who preregister students online will still need to go to in-person registration at their home campus on August 2 and 3, but they will be one step ahead in the process for those days, when all families receive information about schedules, bus transportation, and more.

Those who don’t have online access or are new to the district, or are enrolling prekindergarten students at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, will have to wait until in-person registration.

Registration is open for all from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on August 2 and from noon until 6 p.m. on August 3.

The Dawg House Welcome for all incoming freshmen at CCHS is set for August 2 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The CCISD website also includes information about student transfers to include eligibility and forms. There are also printable forms for in-district transfer applications and out-of-district transfer applications. Final approval for transfers is not made until mid August, and students should be registered at the campus they are zoned to attend in until final approval is granted.

For those who have questions about registration, parents can call the district’s main administration number at (254) 547-1227.