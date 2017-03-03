CCISD to hold annual State of District lunch

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Independent School District is holding its annual State of the District luncheon on Wednesday, March 8 at 11:30 am., at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, located at 1206. W. Ave. B.

The event is free and open to the public. However, RSVPs for the luncheon are requested by today.

This year, Brittney Colbath will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies. The Copperas Cove High School senior is a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The Williams/Ledger Elementary School Sunrise Singers are returning this year to provide entertainment during lunch

Capt. Armando L. Diaz, Commander of the 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Headquarters Company, will give the Military Partnership Address. The 62nd ESB is part of the Adopt A School program at S. C. Lee Junior High School.

In addition to sharing the district’s accomplishments of the past year, which includes 21 distinctions from the TEA, the event includes the State of the District address, which will be given by Joe Burns, CCISD Superintendent of Schools.

Among the topics Burns will address are CCISD’s most recent academic accountability ratings from the TEA with the current rating system, the financial picture of the district including the $12 million loss of Federal Impact aid and its effect on the district which will include purchases, facility upgrades and more, said Wendy Sledd, the district’s public information officer. Burns will also discuss individual campus achievements.

Previously, the district also hosted an evening event during which Burns would make the presentation. However, this year CCISD will be recording the luncheon and have a link available for replay on the District’s YouTube channel, said Sledd.