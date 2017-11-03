CCHS senior nominated for Wendy’s High School Heisman

Special to Leader-Press

There are some students who set the bar. They work harder, show more passion and lead by example—in the classroom, on the field and within the community.

Wendy’s High School Heisman recognizes Copperas Cove High School senior Marcus Ortiz for his dedication and names him a school winner of the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award. The Wendy’s High School Heisman is a joint program between Wendy’s Restaurants and the Heisman Trophy Trust, host and custodians of the Heisman Memorial Trophy®.

School winners receive a certificate and a Wendy’s High School Heisman Patch. State Finalists will receive a bronze medal, a Wendy’s High School Heisman State Finalist patch and a $25 gift card. From the group of State Finalists, one senior male and female will be selected from each state.

CCHS Principal Miguel Timarky was happy to see Ortiz recognized for his work both athletically and academically.

“Marcus is known by his teachers and friends for his commitment to excellence. We are excited and honored that a program like Wendy’s High School Heisman is also recognizing his hard work,” Timarky said.

Since 1994, Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust have been running the same play to perfection: honoring more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed students. This year, Wendy’s will celebrate the accomplishments of thousands of the best high school seniors, awarding winners in five phases.

Ortiz says the scholarship will help him cover college expenses including tuition, fees, books, and room and board.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to grow, not only as a college student, but as an individual,” Ortiz said. “This scholarship is an investment in my future allowing me access to an amazing education. It is an honor to represent my school.”

In addition to being a member of the CCHS Bulldawg football team, Ortiz is also an active member of DECA overseeing his project, Learn and Earn, which is the school store. DECA adviser Charlotte Heinze has only high praise for Ortiz.

“He came in over the summer and trained for our new T-shirt machine for our store. He always gives 100% in all he does. He is a very dependable and ethical young man,” Heinze said. “Marcus is in a lot of advance classes and makes high grades. He excels in the classroom.”

Since 1994, Wendy’s High School Heisman has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors who share Wendy’s values of giving back to their communities, treating people with respect, continuing education and excelling on the athletic field.