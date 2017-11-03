Burkes Outlet holds ribbon cutting, grand opening

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

With plenty of drums and cheering, Burkes Outlet, the newest store in the Five Hills Shopping Center, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting along with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Five Hills royalty.

The morning began with rousing beats and rhythms in the parking lot from the Pride of Cove drumline, under the direction of Garrett Tagliabue, along with some cheers by the Copperas Cove High School varsity cheerleaders and mascots Sparky and Sparkles.

A line of customers began forming shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, said one shopper. Once inside, shoppers were greeted with coffee and doughnuts, and had the opportunity to register for Burkes Outlet’s free customer loyalty program and also apply for a Burkes Outlet credit card.

The first 150 customers through the doors Thursday each received mystery gift cards with discounts ranging from $5 to $50, with one lucky customer winning a $250 shopping spree.

The promotion continues through Sunday, with the first 150 customers each receiving a mystery discount card daily.

Along with the store manager, Adriana Padro, and staff, Burkes Outlet district manager Dean Hoffman welcomed the community through the doors.

Hoffman said they are excited to be in Copperas Cove, adding that the pool of applicants for jobs was “tremendous.”

Burkes Outlet has a total of 40 employees on board so far, but Hoffman also said they are definitely planning to hire more workers.

The store is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Beall’s, Inc., is the parent company of Burkes Outlet, with the corporation operating more than 530 stores. Burkes Outlet stores were originally opened in Florida by E.R. Beall in 1987, with the Burkes Outlet name being introduced in 1998 at the first Burkes Outlet in Alabama.

The Burkes Outlet in Copperas Cove is the seventh grand opening for the newest build of the Five Hills Shopping Center, with McAlister’s Deli, Twin Liquors, Ross Dress for Less, maurices, Rack Room Shoes, and Bealls already open in the complex. The next store to open will be Bill French Jewelers, which is moving from its location a little farther west on Business 190.