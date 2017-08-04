Courtesy Photo

Boys & Girls Club of Copperas Cove children show off their anti-bullying posters they made following a “Bullying is no Joke” lesson presented by Optimist Club of Greater Copperas Cove on July 28. The posters will be submitted in an Optimist Club Anti-bullying Contest. The contest is open to the public and rules are available at the Copperas Cove Public Library or the Optimist Club Thrift Store. From LEFT to RIGHT: (Top Row) Andre’, Christine, Alexa, Faith, Charity, Arayna, (Bottom Row) Mrs. Polite, Isabella, Anastasia, Ashlyn, Emma, Destiny.