BNSF, CCPD continue accident investigation

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad officials are still investigating the March 22 train-pedestrian incident which claimed the life of Copperas Cove teenager Alexander Stout a little more than two weeks ago.

“I hesitate to put a timeframe on this, because each incident is different,” said Joe Faust, director of public affairs for BNSF.

Faust did issue a statement from the railroad regarding the loss of the student.

“Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family, friends, and the Copperas Cove community on this teenager’s tragic loss of life. In regard to public safety, BNSF Railway works cooperatively with a wide-variety of local and state organizations, including Texas Operation Lifesaver, which provides programs to educate the public on how to stay safe around railroad tracks.

Out of respect for the family and because of the continuing investigation of the incident, BNSF Railway will not release further information at this time.”

As of press time on Wednesday, the Leader-Press had not received an update from the Copperas Cove Police Department regarding its role in the investigation. Initially, BNSF had announced that the CCPD would also be a part of the investigation.

Stout, a 16-year-old Copperas Cove High School sophomore, was struck and killed by a BNSF train headed from Sweetwater to Temple on March 22.

A memorial service was held for Stout last Saturday in Illinois.

His aunt, Brandi Stout, set up an online fund for the family to help with service expenses at www.gofundme.com/6rnyj-fundraiser.