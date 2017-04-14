Bits N Bites set to celebrate new royalty

By DAVID MORRIS

Cove Leader-Press

One of their first acts as newly crowned Rabbit Fest Royalty was to help usher in a new business during the grand opening of Bits N Bites Cake Shop in May 2016. Less than a year later as a final act, the same royalty will help celebrate the anniversary of the specialty cake shop on May 6, one week before passing the crown and banner to a new generation of royalty.

“It takes an entire community to help make this program work,” said Rose Alvarado. “Without the business support it would be difficult for the pageant program to continue. They were here to support us for our grand opening and we are here as they transition under a new pageant name.”

During the first year of opperations, Bits N Bites has supported a number of activities for the royalty to include birthday parties, cupcake decoration demonstrations and recently opened the bakery for an Easter cupcake party.

“This started out as specialty cakes that I could do and spend more time with my kids, after watching Cake Boss” said Alvarado. “Now look at it, we have grown and added new items and are about to celebrate our one year anniversary. It feels like it has been several years because of the support from the community we were welcomed and business has been good.”

Newly added items for the cake shop include a drive-thru window where coffee, lattes, smoothies, breakfast danish and cake orders can be delivered. Alvarado and her partner Monique Murphy have added frozen cheesecake bites to the menu as well as ice cream sandwiches for the upcoming summer months.

“Bits N Bites has been a tremendous partner to our royalty not just for the pageant but all of our service projects they have undertaken,” pageant coordinator Wendy Sledd said. “Again this year, they are returning as the sponsor of the after party following the pageant. We are so grateful for their continued support.”

The specialty cake shop is also providing a Little baker’s Party for six for Little Miss, Little Mister, Junior Miss and Junior Mister Five Hills.

“We felt like we needed to be apart of this again this year,” said Alvarado. “The royalty have been so good to us and we want to help celebrate them following the pageant with cupcakes again.”

The Five Hills Scholarship Pageant is set for May 13, 2017 in the Lea Ledger Auditorium with contestant categories ranging from newborn to 50+ years of age. Applications can be downloaded from Rabbitfestpageant.com and turned into the City of Copperas Cove Tourism Department located inside the Civic Center Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Registration for each contestant is $50 and includes a goodie bag from the sponsors with a value of more than $200 for each competitor. Applications are accepted until May 1 and all fees must be paid in advance. The address for the visitors bureau is 1206 W. Ave. B or applications can be mailed and should be postmarked by May 1.