Bits N Bites holding anniversary celebration Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

One of the newer businesses in Copperas Cove is celebrating a milestone on Saturday with its 1st anniversary.

Bits ‘N Bites Cake Shop, located at 314 E. Ave. D, is pulling out the stops from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., with music, a bounce house, face painting, balloon twisting, with several characters on hand from Tootytot to include Poppy and Branch from Trolls, plus Spiderman and Minions. Bearables on Main Street will bring by their birthday party friends, Beauty and The Beast.

In addition to prize drawings during the afternoon, the shop is also holding a community Cake and Cookie War, where locals will compete for honors in a baking competition for cookie tasting and junior cake decorating with a Disney theme.

Guest judges will be Kathleen Serie with KWTX Channel 10; Amy Loughran, Copperas Cove High School’s Culinary Arts Department chair; Mayor Frank Seffrood; Col. Keith Sledd, Deputy Commander, 13th Sustainment Command, Fort Hood; and community judge Vanessa Stahley.

Locals who wear their “I love Bits ‘N Bites” t-shirt from last year’s grand opening will each receive a free cupcake on Saturday.

Other groups joining in the celebration are GymKix, Boogie’s Backyard BBQ, and the current Rabbit Fest Pageant royalty, in one of their final public appearances before surrendering their crowns.