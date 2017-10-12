Bealls grand opening

CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL

Bealls store manager Marq Metts cuts the ribbon on Thursday morning in the Five Hills Shopping Center. The store moved from Cove Terrace Shopping Center and is the newest store to open in the shopping center expansion. Customers were lined up prior to the store opening at 9 a.m., and received scratch-off tickets for extra discounts and a chance to win a $100 shopping card. Metts said the store plans to hold a seasonal hiring event next weekend. Also on Thursday morning, Rack Room Shoes opened for business.

