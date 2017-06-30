Barley & Hops holding meet, greet Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Barley & Hops, a local home brew shop, is now under new ownership and management. Owner Ray Jones is inviting all home brewing enthusiasts—and those who’d like to learn—to come to the shop on Saturday for a meet and greet.

The shop is located at 2210 E. Business 190 and was formerly owned by George Duncan, who sold the business in May to Jones, a friend and home brewer. Saturday is going to serve as a grand re-opening, said Jones, who called Duncan a “guru” of home brewing.

“He’s more into the science of the process, and I’m more into the art of it. I understand the science, but I’m the guy that’ll grab a handful of this and a handful of that and try it.”

For Jones, having a local home brew supply store in Copperas Cove has been a longtime dream of his—something which Duncan beat him to first when opening the shop about five years ago. Jones, who retired from the military in 2014, befriended Duncan and was more than happy to purchase the business from him when the time was right. Jones has owned the shop since mid May but decided the first Saturday in July would be a good time to have a meet and greet.

Jones, who has brewed his own beer for 26 years, plans to make the first Saturday of the month meet and greet a regular thing.

“My intent is to eventually develop a home brew association for Cove, but I’d like to first off see if there’s any interest, I’d like to pass my ideas along to them,” he said.

Jones also has a vision for growing the business to offer classes and workshops for home brewers at the shop. The store offers everything a home brewer—both novice and experienced—would need to craft beer and make wine.

“Newbies are welcome,” Jones said. The wall of the store has framed photos of the local home brewers that frequent the shop.

The future expansion that Jones has in mind would be called the “brew lab.”

“We could give classes, like Beer 101, Wine 101, fermenting 101. Intermediate, advanced techniques,” Jones said. “I’d also like to set up some brewing stations for folks who don’t have the space at home, or the resources. For example, if you’re making fruit wine and need a press, if you’re going to do it once or twice, why spend $300 on a press? You could rent or borrow one. At the brew lab, you can share equipment and brew your own stuff.”

Jones said all are welcome to stop by the shop on Saturday and sample three styles of beer that he’s brewed himself. He’s also inviting all local home brewers to bring their own beer for others to try.

“One thing about brewing beer is, it’s not fun to drink beer on your own. It’s a great socializer,” Jones added.