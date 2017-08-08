Barley & Hops holding home brew competition

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Barley & Hops, located at 2210 E. Bus. 190 Suite 4, has been putting out the call for all brewing enthusiasts to start brewing their best and bring it to the store to see who comes out on top in a Labor Day brewing competition.

Owner Ray Jones said the invitation is open to all brewers.

The cost is $30 for the kit and a $10 entry fee. The winner will walk away with a $50 grand prize, a 10 percent discount in the store and bragging rights, Jones said.

So far, both newbies and brewing veterans are signing up.

Jones has put together several kits focusing on one beer type. Competitors can pick the hops—up to three—and the yeast for their entry. Malt between all entrants is the same.

Jones will have a judge present to grade entries on several “plateaus,” to include smoothness, color, and aroma.

After a competitor purchases the kit and pays the entry fee, they brew their beer and return the beer to the store prior to the competition.

Instead of the first Saturday meet and greet that Jones began holding in July, he’s decided to hold this competition instead.

Jones also plans to continue growing his business to offer classes and workshops for home brewers. The store offers everything a home brewer—both novice and experienced—would need to craft beer and make wine, but especially everything needed to win the competition on Labor Day.

Anyone with questions is welcome to contact Jones at (254) 317-1584 for more information.