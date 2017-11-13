Bark For Life to be held at Pet Supplies Plus Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Pet Supplies Plus is going to the dogs on Saturday, November 18 for the Relay for Life Lampasas/Copperas Cove’s Bark For Life.

The event goes from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Dogs and their owners are welcome to come out and participate and raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Registration is $10 per dog, and $5 for each additional dog registered by their owner. Each registered dogs will receive a “wag bag.”

“We will have free contests for registered dogs as well as a kissing booth,” said Rebecca Payne, Bark for Life coordinator. “There will also be photos with Santa for pups and people, a tribute wall for those we want to honor, pawprint arts for pups, a huge selfie wall, popcorn, cotton candy, and face painting.”

Payne also talked about the variety of additional vendors and activities on site at the store.

“We will have the Copilot Academy from Harker Heights doing a basic obedience demo and the K9 Ft Hood unit to perform too,” said Payne.

Vendors include homemade dog treats, pet-sitting services, DoTerra essential oils, LipSense, 31 bags, Scentsy, LuLaRoe, Color Street Nails, Perfectly Posh, Stampin’ It Up, and duct tape art. Copperas Cove Animal Control will also be on hand to perform microchipping for $20.

“We also have three different rescue groups that will be having adoptable dogs, Centex Humane Heroes, Cocker Spaniel Rescue of Austin, and School of Wags.”

The goal with Bark For Life – part of Relay For Life – is to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. This year’s goal, Payne said, is $30,000 between the communities of Lampasas and Copperas Cove. The two cities are combining their efforts again this year for fundraising.

“The American Cancer Society’s Bark For Life is a fundraising event honoring the lifelong contribution of our canine caregivers. These dogs demonstrate unconditional love, joy, compassion and no judgments of cancer survivors’ abilities or appearances,” Payne said. “Pet Supplies Plus is offering us the facility and the space to use. We are thankful for their great location and customer base that has helped us spread the word.”

The 2018 Relay For Life in Copperas Cove is set for Saturday, April 28, at Williams-Ledger Elementary School cafeteria.