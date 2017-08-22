Back to School Fun Day at St. Martin’s Episcopal

By MALACHI MUNCY

Cove Leader-Press

Dozens of people came to Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church for fun, games and a puppet show during the annual ‘Back-to-School Fun Day’ on Saturday.

“This is the third year we’ve had this kind of back-to-school event.“ Said Paulette Magnuson, St. Martin’s Episcopal Church Vicar. “Today the kids get to play games and win prizes. Tomorrow they bring their backpacks for blessing.”

Children from age two to twelve made spin art, sand art necklaces, spiral art and got face paintings.

They played bingo and raced while balancing objects on spoons.

“It’s great having so many members of the church volunteer to help make this happen,” said Magnuson.

Children also made personal size bagel pizzas before watching a puppet show.

“My favorite part was making the pizzas,” said McKenssie Hendrickson, 6th grader. “No, eating them.”

The puppet show was provided by puppeteers from Kids on the Block, Central Texas Inc.

The show covered topics including physical abuse and personal safety, The non-profit troupe utilizes puppetry to provide education on various social issues to children.

“We’ve done shows in Copperas Cove, Killeen and Austin over the last nine years,” said Meg Barrett, puppeteer. “Saint Martin’s was where we started though, so we always come here when they want us.”