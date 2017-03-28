Home
CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - Sheryll “Razzy” Schoolfield and Randel Renaud of New Braunfels, who make up the performance art duo of “Razzy and Randel” were among the more than 39 vendors at the 2nd annual Five Hills Art Festival held on Saturday at City Park.CCLP/LYNETTE SOWELL - CLOCKWISE, FROM LEFT: Copperas Cove alum and Santa Fe artist and gallery owner David Copher was the featured artist at Saturday’s Five Hills Art Festival. Austin musician Katy Starr rounded out the entertainment lineup who took the stage at Fester’s House. The Central Texas Belly Dance Association performs for the crowd. Fort Worth artist Sergio Santos was one of nearly 40 artists showing and selling his work on Saturday.

ART IN THE PARK

Tue, 2017-03-28 05:00 News Staff
Five Hills Art Festival draws crowds to City Park

By BRITTANY FHOLER
Cove Leader-Press

More than 40 vendors had their art on display and for sale at the 2nd annual Five Hills Art Festival held Saturday afternoon at Copperas Cove City Park.

The festival was organized by the Five Hills Art Guild, a local organization dedicated to bringing art culture to Copperas Cove, according to Chairperson Azeita Taylor.

“Art brings people together,” Taylor said.

