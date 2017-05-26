Art Guild to hold summer classes starting June 10

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Five Hills Art Guild has its calendar set for the month of June and will be offering classes for the first time ever through the City of Copperas Cove’s Parks & Recreation Department.

First up on Saturday, June 10, is Tie Dye at the Gap, from 10 a.m. until noon at Ogletree Gap Park. The class is $15, and during a lesson using professional dyes, registrants will be able to dye the 100 percent cotton item they bring with them.

After that comes a week-long summer art camp for students in grades 3-6, “Under the Sea Art Camp.” The class is from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, June 12-16. Campers will complete painting, drawing, sculpting, puppetry, origami and other projects under the direction of three certified teachers, Sheri Wilson, Gwenyth Jett, and Jeannie Lizama.

The cost is $115 and space is limited to 30 students, with registration closing June 9. All supplies are provided, but students should bring a smock or an old large shirt to wear over clothing. Students should also bring their own lunch, snacks and drinks and should wear comfortable summer clothes.

The course lineup for June rounds out with a weaving class on Monday, June 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Public Library. Instructor Linda Lapierre will teach basic weaving techniques using a chipboard loom, yarn and plastic needles to weave using standard and block weaving and rah for the shag carpet technique. Students will complete a weave in the two-hour period and take handouts with techniques and terminology. The class is $15 per person.

Registration can be done online for all classes at the Parks & Recreation website at:

https://apm.activecommunities.com/copperascovepkrec/Activity_Search. For more information call Parks and Rec at 254-542-2719.