Armadillo Properties cleans out storage, raises funds

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

On Friday and Saturday, Armadillo Properties cleaned out its storage units and placed everything up for sale, for a good cause in front of Patriot Cache storage on Business 190.

Armadillo Property owners Denise and Michael Zehr held the two-day event, along with support from their employees and family.

Denise said after about six months of cleaning out properties that are vacated by tenants, all of the business’ storage units get “stuffed.”

“Sometimes tenants leave, and they leave in a hurry. Sometimes they leave everything. Sometimes they leave things that are good because they didn’t fit on the moving van,” Zehr said. It’s kind of surprising, what they do leave behind.”

She welcomes the chance to hold the sale, because she said it gets the business outside their regular work environment.

“We do this twice a year, although with as much as we end up storing, we probably should do it three times a year,” Zehr said. “We do it in the spring or early summer, and also the fall.”

The assortment of household items ranged from tableware, artwork, clothing, kitchen gadgets, appliances and more.

Zehr said the group’s efforts raised approximately $1,000 for the weekend.

Cove House Emergency Homeless shelter is working to replace each of the HVAC units in its buildings to increase efficiency and lower operating costs. The shelter depends on donations from individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations in the community to operate the shelter, the transitional housing program and a weekly Free Clinic for the community every Tuesday evening.