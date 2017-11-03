Area esthetician wants to revitalize the skin you’re in

Sara Escobar

Evening Star

Although Jessica Coleman is not native to Texas, it has certainly become home to her and her family. As a newly licensed esthetician, she graduated from the Aveda Institute in Austin as Valedictorian of her class in 2016. While going to school, she earned a job in Georgetown where she learned the day-to -day functions of a thriving spa, and since then, she’s been making use of her skills, serving clients in the Copperas Cove and surrounding areas.

Coleman is also a certified make-up artist, lash technician and entrepreneur. A business owner of Love the Skin You’re In by Jessica, she operates out of Refresh Day Spa, located at 312 E. Avenue D in Copperas Cove. Coleman’s services provide result-oriented service and products that focus on the client’s specific goals and needs.

“I have always found skin and the human body so interesting,” said Coleman, “at an early age I wanted to pursue a career in the skin care and beauty industry.” Coleman’s motivations stem from more than just her interest in the physiological make-up of the skin. “I want to make sure that when my two daughters get older that I could help them take care of their skin no matter what they were going through.” Coleman said that in her own teenage years she struggled with skin problems, and want to ensure that her daughters don’t have to suffer the same way.

Skin care and facials are Coleman’s specialty. “I perform facials that help exfoliate and treat the skin, body scrubs, waxing and eye lash extensions.” Coleman also said she’s knowledgeable in several types of skin conditions including rosacea, hyperpigmentation, or sun spots, fine lines and wrinkles. “My biggest specialty and condition that I love to treat is acne. I have helped several teenagers and adults feel more confident about their skin, and I pass along the knowledge I have to help them upkeep their skin to get the results they deserve.” The confidence and self-esteem boost that the client gets is what makes it all worthwhile for Coleman, but her business aspirations don’t stop there.

“Soon I’ll be holding classes at the salon that will discuss things like basic skin care. I also plan to host make-and-take classes with essential oils and body scrubs that clients can come in, learn about, and then create their own to take home.” Coleman also has many specials coming up in November. “I have a retail shelf for DoTerra essential oils and will hold no-charge consultations for any product or service. My specials for November 6 through November 11 are $80 for full set eyelash extensions, and 15% off any facial service excluding the hydrafacial.”

For Coleman, the skin care industry can only get better, and she wants to start in Cove. “Our skin is our biggest organ,” says Coleman, “and every human being has it. It is vital for us to know how to properly take care of it, through knowing what cleansers to use, how to enforce proper exfoliation, how to hydrate the skin without making it too oily, and of course the quest for how to slow the effects of time on one’s skin.” Ultimately, whether a client is looking to relax, enhance, or resolve a skin issue, Coleman is sure to help.

For more information about Love the Skin You’re In by Jessica and her services, call 254 577 5265.