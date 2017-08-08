Applebee’s® in Texas Announce ‘Buy 1, Provide 1’ Initiative to Help Local Food Banks Feed its Neighbors in Need

DALLAS – Leave it to Applebee’s in Texas to serve craveable entrees to its guests while providing fundraising dollars at Food Banks to feed its neighbors in need.

Apple Texas, a franchise partner of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar with 65 restaurants in The Lone Star State, today announced its campaign, aptly named “Buy 1, Provide 1,” which provides donation funds for one meal for every regular-price, non-discounted entrée ordered at participating Applebee’s during August. Apple Texas owns Applebee’s in Austin, East Texas, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Waco and surrounding areas and has partnered with the following Food Banks in each of the communities it serves:

North Texas Food Bank in Dallas

Tarrant Area Food Bank in Ft. Worth

Houston Food Bank

Central Texas Food Bank for restaurants in Austin and Waco

East Texas Food Bank for restaurants in East Texas and surrounding markets

“We always strive to be a great neighbor in the communities we serve and wanted to make sure to remember our neighbors in need while we serve our valued neighbors and guests,” said Chris Dharod, Chief Operating Officer of Apple Texas, a subsidiary of SSCP Management, owned by Dallas businessman and philanthropist Sunil Dharod. “This is a two-for-one in the most charitable and philanthropic way. When a guest buys an entrée in our restaurants, we will provide one meal to a food bank patron in need through our respected Food Bank partnerships every day in August.”

All 65 Applebee’s in DFW, Houston, Austin, Waco, East Texas, and surrounding locations will participate in the Buy 1, Provide 1 campaign. Guests with questions are encouraged to call their neighborhood Applebee’s for more information.