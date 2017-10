Courtesy Photo 

The Optimist Club of Greater Copperas Cove held an Anti-Bullying Poster Contest and awarded gift certificates and gift cards to the winners on September 22 at the Boys and Girls Club of Copperas Cove. Pictured are Optimist Club President Sandor Vegh along with Dayanne Dias-Robles, 1st place; Sophia Shoaff, 2nd place; and Dallas Clough, 3rd place.