Annual Spring Ho Festival under way

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

Copperas Cove’s neighbor to the west, Lampasas, has pulled out the stops and put community and local business support behind their annual summertime festival, Spring Ho.

In its 45th year, the week-long summer celebration began on Monday and continues through Sunday.

Today kicks off the 27th annual Hotter Than Hell BBQ cook-off from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., sponsored by the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce.

The competition is located at Hackberry and Avenue A. Tonight features Taster’s Choice, where from 6-9 p.m., a $10 wristband gets samplers a taste of all teams’ entries along with 10 votes to cast for their favorites.

Taster’s Choice winners will be announced on Saturday, when the competition heats up again with a variety of local judges also selecting winners for categories including beans, appetizers, chicken, ribs, and brisket.

The Lampasas County Museum, located at 303 S. Western St., is featuring its new exhibit “Enjoy The Journey: Traveling Lampasas County” from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Spring Ho carnival is open Friday from 6 p.m. until midnight, Saturday from noon until midnight, and will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at W.M. Brook Park. Tickets for rides are on sale throughout the weekend, with wristbands only available on Friday and Saturday.

Tonight is also the annual Spring Ho Dance from 8 p.m. until midnight on the courtyard square. The cost is $10 at the gate and no badge admission.

Tomorrow morning, the annual 10K, 5K, and 1-mile runs will be held at Hancock Park, with registration from 6-7:30 a.m. and the events beginning at 8 a.m.

The Spring Ho Grand Parade begins at 11 a.m., with Tim and Sabrina Angerman serving as this year’s parade marshals.

In the afternoon on Saturday, washer pitching and horseshoe pitching tournaments will take place at the Gavin Garrett Soccer Field.

There will also be live entertainment at the park gazebo on Satudray from 3-7 p.m., to include McKenzie Jones, Catfish Baird, Kyler Dean, and Daelyn Ellis.

Saturday evening will feature the Lampasas Square Kiwanis Club Dance. The Dirty River Boys take the stage at 8 p.m., followed by Roger Creager. The cost for the dance is $20 at the gate.

A printable brochure and a full schedule of events and performers, as well as event admission prices can be found at www.springho.com, or call (512) 556-5301 for more information about the events.