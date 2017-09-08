Annual Gallop or Trot set for next Saturday

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Gallop or Trot 5K on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The chip timed event will begin 8 a.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B.

Registration is $20 through September 8 and is $25 thereafter. Entry fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Registration is available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/HEBPlusGalloporTrot or in person at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 204 E. Robertson Ave.

Cen-Tex Race Series points are given in age groups, with plaques awarded to overall male and female winners for runners.

Divisions and awards are for male and female runners and walkers. The top three finishers in each age group for runners will receive medals, with no duplicate awards.

The event begins and ends at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, with the route going throughout the nearby residential areas and back through City Park. For more information call the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571.