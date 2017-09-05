Annual air show set for Saturday in Burnet

By LYNETTE SOWELL

Cove Leader-Press

The 26th annual Bluebonnet Air Show is set for Saturday, September 9, in Burnet, at the Burnet Airport.

Gates open at 9 a.m. for static aircraft displays. Air show times are from noon until 3 p.m. Air show performances will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will finish around 4:30 p.m.

Air show acts for this year include the T-6 Twisted Texan, the B-25 Mitchell Yellow Rose, P-51 Mustang Pecos Bill, and the PBJ-1J Devil Dog.

One of the inspirations for this year’s event poster was a photo featuring Burnet-area veteran and aviator Art Strickland taken during World War II as he stood in front of the aircraft he piloted.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for military with I.D. and for seniors age 60+; students ages 6-17 are $5 and children ages five and under are free.

Admission is $2 off with the ad in today’s Cove Leader-Press.

Parking is free on the east side of Highway 281 behind Cecil’s Auto Dealership with shuttle service to transport across the highway, or $10 on site at the airport.

Disabled parking is available on site at the airport on a first-come, first-served basis.

To reach the air show, take Highway 190 west to Lampasas, then Highway 281 south to the Burnet Airport.