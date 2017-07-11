A&M-Central Texas Foundation Benefits from Amazon Prime Day

Special to Leader-Press

Killeen, Texas – For the last 10 years, the A&M-Central Texas Foundation has raised millions of dollars, benefitting thousands of students pursuing the dream of a degree.

The job of constant fundraising – which would be daunting to some people – is a joy to Foundation Board Chair, Paula Lohse because she has seen first hand the encouragement that even a modest gift can mean to a student.

“If we give a $250 book scholarship to a single parent, we remove one obstacle that might have stood in their way. If we award a $500 scholarship that helps reduce or eliminate a student’s need to take out a loan, we are saving that person the worry of juggling expenses to pay tuition.”

But the raising, and then awarding, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships per year means that the A&M-Central Texas Foundation is in constant fundraising mode, providing both academic merit or need-based scholarships to students as they persist toward their degree.

This year, there’s a new addition to the A&M-Central Texas Foundation fundraising arsenal: It’s AmazonSmile, a special program sponsored by Amazon which returns .05% of eligible Amazon purchases to eligible charitable organizations.

Throughout the year, online shoppers can go directly to www.smile.amazon.com, select Texas A&M University-Central Texas Foundation as their favorite charity, and Amazon does the rest, sending the contribution directly to the A&M-Central Texas Foundation.

One of Amazon’s featured promotions is the Third Annual “Prime Day,” 30 hours of hundreds and thousands of special priving opportunities for Amazon Prime members beginning July 10 at 9 p.m. (EST). Featured offers include deep discounts on Kindle Unlimited, Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Everyday Essentials, Prime Video, and Warehouse Deals.